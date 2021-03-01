JUST IN: Vehicle Somersaults Twice As Bauchi Governor’s Convoy Involved In Accident

No fewer than 10 policemen of the Rapid Response Squad in Bauchi State’s Governor Bala Mohammed motorcade were involved in a road accident on Monday.

The accident occurred while Governor Mohammed was inspecting a 60- kilometer Burga-Yelwan Duguri road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) currently being constructed by the state government, reports NAN.

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

A NAN correspondent who witnessed the accident, reports that the Toyota Hilux vehicle conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

No life was lost in the accident. All the police personnel involved were taken to the Bununu General Hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment.