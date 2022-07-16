JUST IN: VP Osinbajo Hospitalised, To Undergo Surgery
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he has been booked for a surgical procedure for an injury on one of his legs.
The vice president, who announced this in a terse statement shared on his Facebook page, said he had been admitted to an undisclosed hospital for the procedure.
“I have been admitted today at the hospital for a surgical procedure on account of a recurring pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash,” Osinbajo wrote.
Squash is a racket sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball, where players take turns to hit the ball against the front wall.
The Vice President’s media aide, Laolu Akande, said in a tweet: “His (Osinbajo’s) doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.
Common squash injuries include:
- Muscle strains and sprains – particularly to the arms, legs and lower back. These injuries are often not severe but can limit game performance.
- Fall injuries – from falling or slipping on court.
- Impact injuries – for example, getting hit with a ball or a racquet or crashing into a wall.
- Head and eye injuries – getting hit by a ball or racquet.
- Heat stress – symptoms include dizziness and drop in performance.
- Overuse injuries – such as tendonitis of the elbow (‘tennis elbow’).