JUST IN: VP Osinbajo Hospitalised, To Undergo Surgery 

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he has been booked for a surgical procedure for an injury on one of his legs.

The vice president, who announced this in a terse statement shared on his Facebook page, said he had been admitted to an undisclosed hospital for the procedure.

“I have been admitted today at the hospital for a surgical procedure on account of a recurring pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash,” Osinbajo wrote.

Squash is a racket sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball, where players take turns to hit the ball against the front wall.

The Vice President’s media aide, Laolu Akande, said in a tweet: “His (Osinbajo’s) doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.

