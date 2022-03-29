JUST IN: VP Osinbajo Visits Kaduna After Train Bombing, To Meet Victims

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived Kaduna on Tuesday afternoon to access the situation relating to the terrorist attack on the train service connecting the state and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Bashir Ahmad, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, disclosed this in a tweet.

The attack which occurred on Monday night, left an unconfirmed number of people dead.

Ahmad stated that the VP was in the state to also meet with the victims.

“VP Prof. Osinbajo in Kaduna this afternoon to receive first-hand information and sympathize with the people and Government of the State over yesterday’s unfortunate attacks on Kaduna-Abuja train,” he tweeted.

Security agents are already at the scene while the federal government has shutdown the train station till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence staff, Gen Lucky Irabor as well as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali were earlier at the scene of the attack.