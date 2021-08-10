JUST IN: WAEC Announces Date For 2021 Exams

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) will begin on August 16, 2021.

The examinations would last for a period of seven weeks and would end on September 30, 2021.

The Head of WAEC’s Nigerian office, Patrick Areghan, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

“In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASCCE (SC) 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16h August to Friday, 8th October 2021.

“However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30 September 2021- spanning a period of seven weeks,” he said