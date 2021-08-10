JUST IN: WAEC Announces Date For 2021 Exams

Education
By The Whistler
WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) will begin on August 16, 2021.

The examinations would last for a period of seven weeks and would end on September 30, 2021.

RELATED
Education

WAEC Announces New Ways To Collect Attestation Results, Certificates

The Head of WAEC’s Nigerian office, Patrick Areghan, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

“In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASCCE (SC) 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16h August to Friday, 8th October 2021.

“However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30 September 2021- spanning a period of seven weeks,” he said

You might also like

WAEC Announces New Ways To Collect Attestation Results, Certificates

2020 WASSCE: Students Hopeful As WAEC Probes Cases Of Malpractice

Police To Prosecute 12 Teachers, Supervisors, Others For WAEC Malpractice

WASSCE: COVID-19 Student Writes Exam From Isolation Centre In Gombe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.