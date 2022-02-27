JUST IN: We’re Addressing Challenges For Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine–FG

The federal government of Nigeria, on Sunday, finally confirmed that Nigerians are finding it difficult to be cleared from Ukraine to neighbouring Poland.

There are reports of unsavory situation for Africans including Nigerians but the Polish government had quickly denied it was discriminating against blacks trying to cross into the country.

But in a press release on Sunday, the federal ministry of Foriegn Affairs confirmed the discriminatory practice at the Ukraine/Poland border but that bilateral talks have been established with the Ukrainian government whose security infrastructure is already engaged in a military confrontation with Russian forces since Thursday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury development and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals,” the press release partly reads.

The statement which was signed Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed that at the moment, affected persons should explore Ukraine’s border lines with Hungary and Romanian because of their free visa policy for Nigerians.

The government strongly advised Nigerians in Ukraine not to entertain fear.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“Parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are please enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely,” the press release stated.