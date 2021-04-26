JUST IN: WHO Confirms ‘Heartbreaking’ COVID-19 Situation In India As 1,493 Die

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The World Health Organization, on Monday, said that the covid-19 cases and deaths recorded on a daily basis in India is “heartbreaking”.

As of the time of filing this report, Worldometer stated that 213,069 new cases and 1,493 new deaths were reported in the country on Monday.

Reacting to the development in a press briefing, WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom, said India was among the countries currently experiencing intense covid-19 transmission, adding that the organization would supply health equipment to the country to help contain the menace.

“It’s pleasing to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions, but many countries are still experiencing intense #COVID19 transmission, and the situation in #India is beyond heartbreaking”-

“WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies,” he said.

On his part, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, noted the overwhelming demands of health workers who are attending to the cases.

He said he had spoken with military authorities to recall retired armed forces members who served in health capacities so they could add up to the entire workforce.

He also directed that medical facilities be raised to receive patients.