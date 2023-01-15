Just In: Why Catholic Priest Was Set Ablaze By Terrorists In Niger-Police

A Reverend Father, Isaac Achi of Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Niger State has been confirmed dead after terrorists set ablaze his Parish residence.

The assailants invaded the Kafin Koro Community in the Paikoro Local Government Area of the state, housing the cleric’s residence at about 3 am on Sunday.

The Niger State Police Command in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER disclosed that the terrorists resorted to setting the cleric’s residence ablaze after failed attempts to gain entrance.

“Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt dead.

“A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

“Police tactical teams attached to Kaffin-Koro Div were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

“The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” police said.

Meanwhile, reports stated that the terrorists stormed the community shooting sporadically to scare the residents, before heading to the cleric’s house.

They set his residence ablaze and ensured it was completely razed before leaving the scene.

The statement revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodeji had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as the investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced.