Just In: Why Federal High Court Struck Out My Case – Umahi

The sacked governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi, has explained why the Federal High Court struck out his case which he instituted for a stay of execution of an earlier court decision on his status alongside his deputy, Mr Kelechi Igwe.

Declaring that what is being reported is fake news, Umahi through a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr Francis Nwaze, explained that, he alongside his deputy had “appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court of March 8, 2022, on their defection to All Progressives Congress,” following which his team of lawyers informed “the court for a withdrawal of their earlier application for stay of execution.”

He pointed out that since an “appeal has been entered at the court of appeal and records of proceedings have been transmitted to the appellate court,” the trial judge struck out the application,” after confirming that “a valid appeal had been entered at the Court of Appeal, Abuja division.”

He added that the appeal was “challenging the verdict of the Federal High Court,” and that since that appeal had been made, the high court “from which the appeals emanated, ceased to have jurisdiction to entertain any matter on those cases.”

He confirmed that a valid application for stay of execution has been made at the Court of Appeal which now has jurisdiction over the case.

He urged “the good people of Ebonyi State and supporters of our Presidential hopeful and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi to remain calm, avoid being distracted as we are on a divine mandate and the court remains the final hope of a common man just as we are optimistic that we shall get victory at the end.”