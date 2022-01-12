JUST IN: Wike Appoints New Rector For KenPoly

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has appointed Dr. Ledum Suanu Gwarah as the new Rector of Kenule Beeson Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State.

The new rector is an indigene of Gwara Community in Babbe District of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Structural Engineering from the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri, Imo State.

The Registrar/Secretary to the Council, Dr. Emmanuel Onwuka, in a statement said the appointment was in line with Sections 37 and 38 of the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Law No. 4 of 2018 which granted the Visitor to the Institution the right to appoint a new rector.