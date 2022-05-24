JUST IN: Wike Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Chief Of Staff, Special Assistants

By Okoro Uchenna
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

According to a statement by Kevin Ebiri, his special assistant on media, the Chief of Staff to the governor and the Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their jobs.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

“Governor Wike, has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective Ministries” .

More details later…

