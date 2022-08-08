JUST IN: Wike Divides PDP As NEC, Caucus Meetings Failed To Hold

Failure to agree on the agenda has forced the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to postpone two key meetings scheduled to hold on Monday.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the meeting was scheduled to discuss issues concerning the crisis between the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,

Wike has distanced himself from the party since the conclusion of the party’s primary elections and selection of vice presidential candidate.

The party scheduled both the meetings of the National Executive Committee and National Caucus on Monday which will pave the way for a national delegation to be sent to the Rivers State Governor to mend fences.

The governor had last week met Atiku at the Abuja home of former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, but nothing concrete was arrived at.

Wike’s camp has insisted on the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, following the emergence of Atiku as presidential candidate.

The governor’s camp insists that the presidential candidate can’t be from the North, same region with the party’s national chairman and other key positions of the party.

Atiku is opposed to the removal of Ayu, insisting on winning the election in February before Ayu can step down.

Wike has continued to send chilling message to the Atiku camp with his open romance with top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

On Monday, the governor hosted Governors of Lagos and Ebonyi States, Babajide Sanwo’Olu and Dave Umahi, to commission flyover.

It is not clear why the party postponed the meeting which would have settled frayed nerves and brought Wike back to the fold even as campaign season is few weeks away.

The party in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, blamed “unforeseen circumstances” for the shift in date.

The statement said, “This is to inform all members of the PDP National Caucus and National Executive Committee that the meetings of the two bodies earlier scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022, respectively, have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced in due course.

“All inconveniences are deeply regretted,” the statement said.