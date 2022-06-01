JUST IN: Wike Visits Atiku As PDP’s Search For VP Begins

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has paid a visit to the residence of Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike’s visit is coming amidst reports that Atiku and the PDP have begun the search for his running mate for the February 25 presidential election.

The Rivers State Governor visited the former vice president in company with some leaders of the PDP on Wednesday night.

Atiku shared photos from the visit on his social media pages, saying “It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Nyesom Wike in the company of notable leaders and officials of our great party, the PDP, at my residence today.”

It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Nyesom Wike in the company of notable leaders and officials of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, at my residence today. pic.twitter.com/PtCE0wX1gI — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 1, 2022

“I am proud of the promises that this spirit of camaraderie holds for our party as a united front that guarantees victory in the next election to rescue the country,” he said.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike visits PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

As part of his earlier promise to visit the rivals he defeated at the recent PDP presidential primary, Atiku had on Monday paid a courtesy call on Wike who came second in the primary election alongside other aspirants.

Wike’s return of the visit may not be unconnected with PDP’s search for Atiku’s running mate.

The Rivers State Governor came second at the primary election with 237 votes while the winner, Atiku, polled 371 votes with the help of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who had stepped down and asked his supporters to vote for the former vice president.