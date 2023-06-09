Just In: Zamfara Govt Recovered 40 Vehicles From Ex-Gov Matawale’s Residence

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Zamfara State Government on Friday said that police operatives who raided the residence of the former Governor, Bello Matawalle, acted based on official directives.

Advertisement

The clarification was made in a statement, signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Zamfara Governor, Suleiman Idris.

The state government noted that the operatives had obtained a court order and search warrant contrary to reports circulating on the internet.

The statement read partly: “The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air on the operation of the Nigeria Police Force that led to the recovery of vehicles looted by the former State Governor, Bello Mohammaed Matawalle.

“In the early hours of Friday, The Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of the former Governor, where over 40 vehicles were impounded.

“The Police acted on a court order and a search warrant was obtained for the operation. Recall that the Zamfara State Government communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.

Advertisement

“We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government, and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including Three bulletproof vehicles and eight SUVs.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to recover all that belongs to the people. Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara”.

The state government called for calm assuring residents that the recovery was a part of its critical mission to recuperate all proceeds of crime and public assets.

Advertisement

“We want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm as we continue to record massive improvements in the areas of security and the lingering water scarcity in the state,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress (APC) had accused the Governor, Dauda Lawal of witch-hunt.

The party noted that the former governor ought to be charged in court if there is any issue against him.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the circumstances that led to the invasion of the residence of the former governor.

The current administration had accused Matawalle of looting public assets.

The new government had giver the ex-governor five days to return all stolen government items.