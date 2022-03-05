JUST IN:Lagos Seals Event Centre Where Petrol Was Shared As Souvenirs

The Lagos State Government

has sealed off Havillah Event Centre at Oniru on the island.

The event centre was said to be the venue of a party where the organisers distributed kegs of petrol souvenirs to those who attended the social gathering.

Video and photographs of the bizzare gift item distributed as the party which was held on Friday had gone viral.

It was gathered on Saturday that officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad sealed the event centre for “Contravening Public Safety Rules”.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Gbenga Omotoso, had in a statement vowed that those behind the action would be made to.account for it.

The statement read, “There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided. “