Justice For Abdallah: Governor Fintiri Orders Probe Of Murdered Boy Wrongly Accused Of Phone Theft

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Friday, ordered the Police Commissioner to investigate the alleged murder of Abdallah Abba, who was falsely accused of phone theft.

Advertisement

Recall THE WHISTLER reported on Thursday, how Abdallah was alleged to have been tortured by members of a joint task force called Operation Farauta in the state.

Ahamd Tukur Abba, the elder brother to the deceased, has been leading the fight for justice for his younger brother.

Abba said Abdallah, was a 17 year old boy who was writing his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Abba further detailed that, “the young lad was falsely accused of stealing a phone (iphone 7) by their neighbour, Shuaibu, Wambai Zumo, a staff of the Adamawa State Scholarship Board.

“The boy was then taken from their home by a group of men (who were later identified as (Operation Farauta) who told his family that they just wanted to question him.

Advertisement

He also alleged that when Abdallah was later brought back, he was in handcuffs and looked “thoroughly beaten.”

Following the shocking killing of the boy, which has dominated social media, Fintiri who frowned at the unfortunate development, has ordered the Police to begin intensive investigation into the matter.

According to a press statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, this is in order to take up the case against those involved if anything shady was discovered.

The Governor is therefore appealing for calm while assuring that investigation is ongoing.

While identifying with the family of the deceased over their loss, he assured that “The life of every Adamawa citizen matters and therefore the Government will ensure justice is seen to be done while also protecting the rights of all peace loving people of the State.”

Advertisement