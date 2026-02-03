Justice Must Be Predictable, Trusted — NBA President

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Explains Why Nigeria’s Justice System Needs Reform

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has cautioned against hurried judicial reforms, insisting that meaningful reform must be gradual, inclusive, and rooted in restoring public confidence through quality and timely justice delivery.

Osigwe spoke on Monday shortly after the public presentation of a book titled “The Bar, Bench, and Good Governance in Africa”, a collection of essays written in his honour, at the Rockview Royale Hotel, Wuse II, Abuja.

While expressing application over the gesture, the NBA President said he was “humbled and excited” that colleagues chose to interrogate the relationship between the Bar, the Bench and governance through a scholarly work dedicated to him.

He said, “I thought it was an honour of a lifetime. I can’t thank them enough for deciding to honour me in this way. There is no way you can have a time-bound reform and call it a reform. Reforms are usually gradual. When you rush things, you make mistakes.”

Osigwe explained that Nigeria’s justice sector challenges stem from multiple sources, procedural bottlenecks, outdated rules, human factors, and the conduct of litigants, lawyers and judicial officers, arguing that a rigid timeline for reform would be unrealistic.

“The bottom line is to identify what leads to these challenges. Some are procedural, some are rule-based, and some are human. Some require a change of attitude by judicial officers, lawyers, litigants, and witnesses,” he said.

He noted that while constitutional amendments have ensured time limits for electoral and pre-election matters, similar urgency has not been extended to commercial disputes, criminal trials, civil matters and fundamental rights cases that directly impact economic growth and citizens’ welfare.

According to him, the NBA alone can not fix the system, “You need the buy-in of the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary. You also need journalists like you to draw attention to these issues and provide platforms for public engagement that can influence policy.”

Responding to questions on how the NBA could move from criticism to action in strengthening governance, Osigwe described the association as an advocacy body with no executive powers.

“The NBA is not part of government structure. We can only advocate. We criticise constructively and proffer solutions, legislative reforms, judicial reforms, rule amendments, appointing the right people to the Bench, and shaping public perception,” he explained.

He stressed that neither the Bar nor the Bench should be armchair critics, adding that internal accountability was essential.

“We must discourage our members who abuse the court process and hold accountable judicial officers whose decisions undermine good governance,” he said.

While declining to comment specifically on conflicting injunctions, Osigwe admitted that the NBA was deeply concerned about dwindling public confidence in the judiciary.

“People are leaving the courts believing they got judgment but not justice. They believe there is no predictability or consistency. That affects people’s willingness to use the courts,” he said.

He maintained that restoring trust requires constitutional, executive, and institutional reforms, as well as a change in mindset across all actors in the justice sector.

“It’s a holistic conversation. We must put workable solutions on the table and be committed to making them work,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Dr Chinedu Obienu, Principal Partner at Zest Partners and editor of the book, said Osigwe’s leadership style and courage made him worthy of honour.

“You will agree with me that the NBA President has done all that is expected. He has spoken truth to power and led the campaign for good governance. These are rare qualities,” Obienu said.

He explained that the book brings together scholarly contributions, examining how transparent judicial appointments and improved Bar-Bench relations can positively impact governance and the lives of Nigerians.

“If these things are improved, it will no doubt impact Nigerians positively,” he said, describing the book as essential reading for policymakers.

Chief Ahmed Raji, SAN, on his part, described Osigwe as “one of the best NBA leaders Nigeria has ever had.”

“He represents us very well. We are all proud of him,” Raji said, while expressing hope that the book would help re-engineer governance systems across Africa and improve the continent’s global perception.

On restoring public faith in the justice system, Raji said the judiciary was making efforts but acknowledged room for improvement, particularly in judicial appointments and welfare.

He identified insecurity as the most urgent reform Nigeria must prioritise to safeguard the rule of law.

“Without security, everything else is at risk, power infrastructure, farming, food security. We need collective security reforms,” he said.

Former NBA President Augustine Alegeh, SAN, in his opening remarks, said the book launch was about honouring goodness and celebrating contributions to national development rather than personal accolades.

“We are celebrating Afam today because of what he has contributed to this country,” he said.

Prof. Omoniyi Bukola Akinola, co-editor and law professor at Baze University, said the book was inspired by the need to celebrate courageous leadership while leaders are alive.

“Today, the Bar has got its voice back. The Bar has got its dignity back,” he said and praised Osigwe’s fearless stance on police brutality, human rights, and institutional accountability.

Reviewing the book, Justice Dakas C.J. Dakas described the 689-page volume as an intellectually robust work that interrogates the evolving relationship between law, governance, technology, and society in Africa.

He said the essays portray lawyers and judges as “guardians of public trust” and challenge the legal profession to resist corruption and defend constitutional order.

“Good governance is not an abstract ideal. It is the daily work of institutions and individuals who choose integrity over convenience,” he said.

Dakas added that the book would serve as a reference material for scholars, practitioners, policymakers, civic leaders, and students.

The event also featured a spoken-word artist by poet Dike Chukwumerije, who portrayed Osigwe as a man whose life has been defined by courage, integrity, and devotion to the law.

“There can not be good governance without the rule of law,” he said, describing Osigwe as “senior in wisdom, tact, decency and courage.”

The book presentation, attended by senior advocates, academics, judges and legal practitioners, celebrated Osigwe as the 32nd President of the Nigerian Bar Association, whose leadership, speakers said, has restored dignity to the Bar and renewed conversations around justice, accountability and good governance in Nigeria and across Africa.