Justice Nyako, Nnamdi Kanu Joke About Favourite Football Teams In Court Ahead Of Champions League Final

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he is a committed supporter of Liverpool since his childhood.

His response followed a question thrown at him by Justice Binta Nyako after his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, reminded the judge that his client was still appearing in the same Fendi suit he was putting on since his re-arraignment in July 2021.

When Ozekhome raised the issue, Justice Nyako said she saw Kanu in a different attire on social media depicting a particular football team.

The judge, who was smiling, said she is a diehard fan of Liverpool but her children are firmly supporting Chelsea and Arsenal.

“What is your team?” Mrs Nyako asked Kanu.

Kanu threw the court into laughter when replied that “My team is Liverpool even from the age of seven.”

Justice Nyako jokingly said she might order the Department of State Services to allow him watch the Champions League Final holding on May 28.

Other matters related to Kanu’s lawyer accessing him in custody was discussed and the judge ordered the DSS to allow his lawyers see him and discuss his defense before the next date of sitting.