Ex-Justice Ogunbiyi Is Now Acting PSC Chairperson, Says Spokesman

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed the emergence of the retired Justice Clara Ogunbuihe, as acting chairperson of the Commission.

The PSC’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani disclosed this while featuring on Arise Television Newsday on Thursday, stating that the former justice of the Supreme Court represents the judiciary at the commission.

Recall that the former PSC Chairperson, Musiliu Smith resigned on Wednesday and according to the commission, his resignation was on health grounds.

There are, however, reports that Smith’s resignation was a result of the pressing demand by the Board of the Commission to step down from his position.

Deliberation by the board on Wednesday saw discussions varying from the need to review the PSC Act, to ensure that subsequent chairpersons are not retirees of the Nigeria Police.

Smith had resigned amid a prolonged disagreement between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force over whose constitutional right it was to recruit police constables

Also recall that the Joint Union, PSC chapter had passed a vote of no confidence on the former chairman following his inability to carry out the constitutional mandate of the commission.