JusticeForBamise: ‘Lies From Pit of Hell’ — Nigerians Dismiss BRT Driver’s Account In Death Of Fashion Designer

Nigerians seeking justice for Bamise Ayanwole, a fashion designer alleged to have been kidnapped and killed in Lagos, have dismissed the account given by a bus driver arrested in connection to her disappearance and subsequent death.

The Lagos State police command had apprehended the BRT driver, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, days after Ayanwole was declared missing and the driver’s picture circulated on social media.

The suspect on Monday claimed that his bus was hijacked by some gunmen whom he alleged had dragged the victim out of the bus and supposedly killed her.

“Why did I run sir? When those guys showed me the weapon, I was not myself anymore. Fear came over me. So, whatever the man with the gun tells me, is all I do. When I followed Carter Bridge after the over-head bridge, they ordered me to stop there, and they said I should open the door.

“When they came down, they now started dragging her down. When I saw she was crying for help, actually, I was helpless. So, I was thinking she was inside the vehicle holding the iron… I moved on… and that is the truth… I left her at that scene. I never knew that they dragged her down already”.

When asked about his connection with the alleged armed people in his BRT, the driver said, “I have no connection with any of them, they are just passengers”.

But reacting to the driver’s story, Nigerians took to the microblogging app, Twitter, to express disbelief in his claim.

Many said his account of the incident appeared rehearsed, and different from the voice note the deceased had sent to her friend when she sensed that she was in danger.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Adewale Adetona said, “Lies from the pit of hell! He witnessed all that and he didn’t report to the police afterward? He didn’t report to his employers? Why did he wait till he was arrested? Why did he run? He needs to confess who he’s working with/for!”.

Similarly, @Iamollybee_la said, “LIES!!!! Why did you run??? If you were innocent From February 22nd Haba”.

@Slimestdude said, “No iota of truth in whatever he’s saying… How do those guys know he has a passenger in the bus that made them boarded the bus? When they told him to stop, why didn’t he rush down and cry for help? Did he report the case when he reached the terminal??”.

On his part @Alexcassy said, “he’s lying, he’s too composed and he seems to have been coached on what to say”.

@MasterEedris said, “This Human part business is a big cartel with all indications… The benefactors (Baba Isale) must be tracked, else this will still continue. Meanwhile, all the BRT buses have cameras, time to know if it’s working or the same thing that happened at Lekki Toll also happened to it”.

The 22-year-old fashion designer was said to be headed for Ota from her office in Ajah on February 26 at about 7pm. She had boarded the BRT with number 240257 at Chevron Bus Stop in Lagos, heading to Oshodi when the incident occurred.

The deceased had sent voice notes to her friend suggesting among other things that the BRT Driver had said that he liked her and requested her name and other details.

Bamise further told her friend, the BRT had “three men and one woman… sitting at the back…”. She went on to ask her friend to pray for her.

Exactly nine days after, the news became public and Nigerians began an online campaign over her abduction and death, forcing the Lagos police to issue a statement assuring Nigerians that the culprits would be found and justice will be served.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had also assured Nigerians that Bamise would get the justice she deserves.

“I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act. Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwola family,” he said in a statement.