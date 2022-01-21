JusticeForHanifa: Kano Gov’t Shuts Down School Where 5-Year-Old Pupil Was Buried

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the school where the body of five-year-old Hanifa was allegedly buried.

The school, Noble Kids Academy, is a private school at Kwanar Dakata in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, announced the shutdown on Friday.

“The school has also been closed till further notice. The state government would commence an investigation of unregistered private schools and teachers to check such criminal activities,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported how Nigerians reacted to the news of Hanifa’s murder. According to the uncle of the deceased, she was returning home from school earlier in December when she was waylaid by her teacher and other suspects who promised to take her home in a tricycle but fled with her.

Eventually, after the culprit had received a ransom of N6 million for her safe release, Hanifa was allegedly poisoned to death and her body cut into pieces and put in a polythene bag.

The police in Kano arrested the culprit, Abdulmalik Tanko, who is Hanifa’s teacher and had confessed to killing.

Tanko had said that he kidnapped the victim and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded the said ransom.