JUSUN Honours Sokoto Chief Judge, Sifawa For Outstanding Service

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Northwest Zone, has nominated the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Hon. Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, for an honorary award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the development of the judiciary and the legal profession in Nigeria.

In a formal notification letter signed by the Northwest Zonal Chairman, Abdulnasir Muhammad, and Secretary, Saidu Magaji Adamu, the Union described Justice Sifawa’s recognition as well-deserved, citing his “outstanding service, unwavering support to JUSUN, and commitment to justice.”

The Union noted that the Justice Award for Outstanding Service is a tribute to Justice Sifawa’s excellence in legal practice and his contributions toward the advancement of judiciary staff and the elevation of JUSUN leaders within his jurisdiction.

According to the statement, the award presentation ceremony will take place on Friday, October 31, at the Banquet Hall, Kaduna, with JUSUN members and key legal stakeholders expected to attend.

JUSUN however expressed confidence that Justice Sifawa’s presence at the event would further inspire members of the Union and the broader legal community.

Since his appointment in 2019, Justice Sifawa has implemented reforms to enhance the judiciary’s efficiency and has been instrumental in establishing new magistrate courts and addressing issues like prison congestion.

He has overseen significant renovations of the state high court, established new magistrate courts, worked to reduce prison congestion and was spread heads to the inauguration of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal in October 2024.