Juventus Mulls Maurizio Sarri As Massimiliano Allegri’s Replacement

Football
By Tayo Olu
Maurizio Sarri

Ahead of Massimiliano Allegri’s exit from Juventus, the Italian club are said to be making moves to hire Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri as replacement.

Juventus had announced on Friday that they will no longer be needing Allegri’s services from the 2019/20 season following the club’s failure to win the Champions League trophy despite Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Turin-based club.

A statement announcing the sack had said, “Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season.”

Goal.com reports that Juventus have made first contact with Sarri’s representatives. Earlier reports suggest that the Turin club had mulled replacing Allegri with former manager Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho who is currently without a club.

Also being tipped as Allegri’s possible replacement at the Turin club is Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

