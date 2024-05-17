Juventus Sack Allegri Two Days After Winning Italian Cup

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Juventus have announced the sacking of Massimiliano Allegri as their coach two days after he led them to the Italian Cup.

Allegri led the team to a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the final of the Italian Cup in Rome on Wednesday thanks to a solitary goal by Dusan Vlahovic in the fourth minute.

The Italian coach was sent off late in the game for ranting at match officials and waving away the sporting director during the celebrations.

He then tore off his jacket, tie and started to take off his shirt before shouting at referee designator Gianluca Rocchi before he stormed into the dressing room.

Allegri’s antics is a subject of investigation from the Italian Football Federation’s disciplinary tribunal.

The Old Lady cited his behaviour in the statement confirming his sacking on Friday with two Serie A games to go.

Juventus announced on Friday afternoon that Allegri has been relieved of his duty as the coach of the team, bringing an end to a difficult second spell in Turin.

The statement reads: “Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men’s first team.

“The exoneration follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have.

“It ends a period of collaboration, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended, after the previous three seasons together, with the Italian Cup final.

“The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future endeavours.”

Allegri enjoyed a successful first spell with Juventus between 2014 and 2019, winning five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and two supercoppa trophies.

Juventus have been linked with the appointment of Bologna coach, Thiago Motta, who has guided the club to the Champions League.

The Old Lady will be in action in the Serie A against Bologna on Monday with an interim manager expected to be in charge for their last two games of the season.