Kadaria Ahmed’s Criticism Of Buhari, Yari Draws More Reactions

Advertisement

Three days after joining a street protest in Abuja against the killings in Zamafra state by suspected bandits, renowned journalist Kadaria Ahmed has remained at the receiving end of the backlash that followed the protest.

The protest was held by indigenes in the wake of the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara.

Ahmed, who served as host for ‘The Candidates’ – a debate organised for presidential candidates ahead of the election, received knocks and accolades for taking part in the protest and calling out Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state and President Muhammadu Buhari for not doing enough to stop the killings.

Advertisement

Recall that the ace broadcaster had been accused of being biased toward President Buhari during the debate that held in the run up to the presidential election.

Speaking during the protest, Ahmed had said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to show the people of Zamfara the same regard they have shown him. For two elections, they have come out in large numbers to vote for him. Can he also show that he cares about them?” she asked.

She had also lambasted Governor Yari, saying: “Quote me: he is the most useless Governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.

“He only cares about the people of Zamfara when it comes to politics. The fact that they are getting killed does not concern him. He lives most of his time here in Abuja. How can you govern a state for eight years from Abuja? What sort of leadership is that? We are so happy he is on his way out.

“He is hopeless as a leader. He has not done well for our people. Under him, Zamfara has deteriorated.”

Advertisement

But days after the protest, Ahmed’s remarks have continued to draw both positive and negative reactions on Twitter. Expectedly, most of the negative reactions come from those who felt she supported President Buhari’s re-election.

TWITTER REACTIONS:

The mistake you would make is to think those coming after @KadariaAhmed have a logical reason to do so. The people who praised her for making life difficult for Buhari, only to return to have a go at her for doing exact same to their preferred candidate. They aren’t rational! https://t.co/UfTRzPuXfs — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 9, 2019

Kadaria, converted to Christianity in London. I was appalled when I heard her describing herself as a passionate citizen of Zamfara. By Islamic tenets, Kadaria is a walking corpse. She’s supposed to have been killed as an apostate. She’s a condemned soul. pic.twitter.com/el4ixYy8ds — Amb Abdulrahman Yahaya (@cardinalabdul) April 9, 2019

Advertisement

This outrage; and others I’ve seen since this Zamfara massacre is like medicine after death. Thousands died before elections and BUHARI did NOTHING! Kadaria glossed over it during the election interviews! Even here, reluctance to condemn the President as strongly as the Governor! pic.twitter.com/Kdbhgm54TH — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) April 7, 2019

This is what I called 'KAMB'…..Kadaria Ahmed Means Business. PMB must live up to his bidding as the commader in chief. Armed banditry must stop. pic.twitter.com/AtQimc9gfL — Shugaba (@DrShugaba) April 9, 2019

I don't understand why people are criticizing her? She Spoke up and criticized the APC and PDP.



She was the voice of the people. i've watched other debates no one has ever had the guts to ask questions like that.



We need to have sense and face the real enemies of the country. — Alexandre Piatek 🔴⚫ (@Chuksalexandre) April 9, 2019

Brave woman. This kind woman can lead nigeria to thee greater height. — moshood akeem (@godwillhelp) April 9, 2019

Advertisement

, “Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria, you can quote me on it”-Kadaria



Is this not the lady the whole world saw romanticizing a non-productive Buhari in what should have been a drilling interview to expose his incompetence? pic.twitter.com/FAcpX1LRsq — Vincent (@One_NewMan) April 9, 2019

Your crucification by some people for standing up to speak for the helpless citizens is a clear case of what this country stand for today people will see the whole truth and never say a word all because of what they want to get thank you for speaking for the voiceless — Iko Daniel (@IkoDaniel5) April 9, 2019

A woman doing her job and a woman fighting/prostesting for the rights of her people after a tragedy are two different things idk — The Queen (@zainabeze1) April 9, 2019

I read a memo by Charles Ogbu to @KadariaAhmed try to label her as bias and sentimental for blaming Yari instead of PMB, i was right behind kadaria when she blamed and condemned PMB with heavy heart for being indifferent towards Zamfara. — J. J. Magayaki (@MagaC05) April 8, 2019

Kadaria you were one Journalist that stood tall amongst all but you have become biased & unprofessional you called GEJ out during the incessant killings, fuel subsidy etc but fail to do the same with PMB. You've lost every sense of professionalism,Hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/O1rSab2qXO — Onimisi K Atta (@OnimisiKAtta) April 8, 2019

Aunty Kadaria didn't protest the killings in Benue , Taraba , Plateau and Southern Kaduna.



If anything, she downplayed the killings in Benue.



The same woman protested against the killings in Zamfara yesterday



Hypocrisy will kill faux intellectuals pic.twitter.com/KLx9kVgNF5 — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) April 7, 2019

Kadaria,You sold Buhari to us and God gave you Yari as governor for punishment..you cannot have a better Zamfara in a bad Nigeria.Simple. pic.twitter.com/jAsevmcHvc — The stable of TRUTH.. (@obinixon231) April 9, 2019

The reason people are commenting, positively or negatively, about what you do is because you make an impact when you speak or act. If you were a nobody, no one would bother about you. Your haters may not know it, but they are giving you a backhanded compliment. 😉 — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 8, 2019

Zamfara had the opportunity to vote out incompetency, but the couldn't and vote next level. Kadaria Ahmed had the opportunity to ask bubu about the killings in zamfara and she kept quiet and vote in next level..who is she protesting for in Abuja for the killings, 🤭🧐🧐😏😏😏😏 — @that chongai boi🔴 (@philyusuf) April 9, 2019

Kadaria was an ardent advocate of Change. She also went on to advocate for Next Level. Now Kadaria is on Ground Level. And it's not even May 29th yet nor are we in 2023. I hope by then, her Level won't be Below Sea Level. pic.twitter.com/RlYVNZGLLR — #TooBlessed (@Nelly21417) April 9, 2019

Did you watch her debate with Buhari,with all that she saw& witnessed &as a notable journalist did you hear her blame games on her governor instead of blaming pmb.Honestly kadaria disappointed me somuch.Her attitude is unbecoming of a journalist.and her NUJ must call her to order — [email protected] (@Temrichie2) April 9, 2019

WHEN I HEARD KADARIA AHMED SOUNDS LIKE SHE'S DROWNING, I HAD TO DIVE INTO MY VILLAGE RIVER TO GIVE HER THIS RESPONSE🤣🤣🤣

SO IT'S NOW SHE REMEMBERS CALLING FROM ZAMFARA?



MY HEART TRULY GOES TO THE FAMILIES AND THE LOVE ONES OF THOSE KILLED..#ZamfaraIsBleeding #ZamfaraKillings pic.twitter.com/BZl1QGwB1y — Ubong-Abasi Aqua-Imeh🇳🇬 (@barontarzan) April 8, 2019

*Be the first to know*



Dear Kadaria Ahmed,



Please stop distracting us.



Madam Oby did worse and didn't get any response, instead she was teargassed.



Truth is, Your President does not care!



I don't think he's even aware. pic.twitter.com/FX7e3fxZ82 — Brownshuga (@shugadrop) April 8, 2019

I wish Dangote Trailer can just fail brake and do the needful on that road.

All hypocrite have same behavior of "sidon look".

You can ask Kadaria and oby! pic.twitter.com/NAb4yLPfzI — Emmy (@EmmaMomoh2) April 8, 2019