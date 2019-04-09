Kadaria Ahmed’s Criticism Of Buhari, Yari Draws More Reactions

Three days after joining a street protest in Abuja against the killings in Zamafra state by suspected bandits, renowned journalist Kadaria Ahmed has remained at the receiving end of the backlash that followed the protest.
The protest was held by indigenes in the wake of the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara.
Ahmed, who served as host for ‘The Candidates’ – a debate organised for presidential candidates ahead of the election, received knocks and accolades for taking part in the protest and calling out Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state and President Muhammadu Buhari for not doing enough to stop the killings.
Recall that the ace broadcaster had been accused of being biased toward President Buhari during the debate that held in the run up to the presidential election.
Speaking during the protest, Ahmed had said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to show the people of Zamfara the same regard they have shown him. For two elections, they have come out in large numbers to vote for him. Can he also show that he cares about them?” she asked.
She had also lambasted Governor Yari, saying: “Quote me: he is the most useless Governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.
“He only cares about the people of Zamfara when it comes to politics. The fact that they are getting killed does not concern him. He lives most of his time here in Abuja. How can you govern a state for eight years from Abuja? What sort of leadership is that? We are so happy he is on his way out.
“He is hopeless as a leader. He has not done well for our people. Under him, Zamfara has deteriorated.”
But days after the protest, Ahmed’s remarks have continued to draw both positive and negative reactions on Twitter. Expectedly, most of the negative reactions come from those who felt she supported President Buhari’s re-election.