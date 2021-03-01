KADUNA: 17 Killed As Bandits Launch Fresh Attacks

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Bandits have killed no fewer than 17 people in attacks carried out on different Kaduna State communities in the last 24 hours.

The bandits were said to have razed 10 buildings and destroyed two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger during attacks on Zango Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state on Monday.

Some dry season farmers also lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that those who survived the attack were currently at the hospital receiving treatment, while a search and rescue operation was ongoing for missing persons.

Speaking further, Aruwan disclosed that there were attacks in Sabon Gayan and Ungwan Turai villages in Chikun local government area, during which five persons were killed.

Consequently, he said troops of Operation Thunder Strike have launched into the forest to comb criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.