Kaduna: 279 Fire Outbreaks, 10 Deaths Recorded In 3 Months

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has recorded 279 fire outbreaks and 10 deaths in the state between January and March.

Abubakar Hassan, the Executive Secretary of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that 16 people were rescued from the fires while 30 others sustained injuries.

Hassan also said that property worth N102 million was saved from the fire outbreaks during the period due to quick response of KADSEMA.

According to Hassan, the agency records an average of three fire incidents in a day within Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan in the period under review.

He added that Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Areas (LGA) account for two fire outbreaks a day.

“KADSEMA will embark on massive sensitisation to prevent fire incidents across the state in order to save lives and property.’’

Hassan attributed some of the incidents to behavioural issues, electric faults and natural causes.

He said the agency was collaborating with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to ensure that electrical items brought to the state were certified and of quality.

He urged the people to always switch off their electrical appliances when leaving home.