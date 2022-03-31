Kaduna-Abuja Road’ – Commissioner Denies Barricade Of Highway

Kaduna State Government has reacted to reports that terrorists barricaded the Kaduna – Abuja road on Thursday.

This website had earlier quoted a former lawmaker Shehu Sani who revealed that bandits had barricaded an unspecified area of the road, preventing travellers from moving ahead.

Reacting, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan described the report as “false” and one celebrated by those who peddled negative news.

“A few hours ago some panic was spread on social media over bandits barricading the Kaduna-Abuja Road and kidnapping citizens plying the route.

“The buzz in circulation is false and was presented by a group of social media enthusiasts who celebrate negative news,” he said.

However, Aruwan admitted that the terrorists only crossed the highway following an operation by the military to rid the precinct of terrorism activities.

He said, “The preliminary operational feedback showed that fleeing bandits escaping a military onslaught attempted to pass through a narrow corridor around Kasarami general area of Kaduna-Abuja road.

“The troops, on receiving this intelligence, hurriedly moved to the location and engaged them in the adjoining forest”.

The commissioner noted that the state will “update the members of the public when more detailed feedback is received”.

“The Kaduna State Government does not deny the existence of security challenges and continues to work assiduously with relevant military and security agencies”.

Recall that this event comes 72 hours after terrorists attacked a train en-route to Kaduna from Abuja, killing no fewer than nine, injuring 26 and abducting many.