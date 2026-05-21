Kaduna APC Adopts Consensus For Assembly Tickets

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The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dahiru Liman, along with the Deputy Speaker, Magaji Danjuma, and Majority Leader, Munira Tanimu, have secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for their constituencies through consensus affirmation exercises conducted across Kaduna State.

The APC primaries in several constituencies adopted consensus arrangements, resulting in unopposed emergence of key lawmakers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Liman was affirmed as the party’s candidate for Makera State Constituency after a unanimous endorsement by party members, electoral officials, and stakeholders present at the exercise. The Returning Officer, Ezekiel Gode, declared him the duly returned candidate, noting that he emerged unopposed.

Similarly, Magaji Danjuma was affirmed as APC candidate for Kagarko State Constituency following a consensus process across wards, with his victory confirmed at the collation centre.

In Lere East Constituency, Munira Tanimu also secured the party’s ticket after a peaceful affirmation exercise across the six wards in the constituency. Returning Officer Aminu Yaro officially returned her as the APC flag bearer.

The process was marked by the voluntary withdrawal of several aspirants, who stepped down in support of consensus candidates as part of efforts to promote unity within the party.

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Some of the withdrawn aspirants include Abdulrazaq Labbo (Kaka/Gogi, Birnin Gwari), Mustapha Adam (Giwa West), Deborah Musa (Lere West), Isah Nasidi (Doka/Gabasawa), and Kabiru Bale-Ahmed (Kawo).

The aspirants said their decision followed consultations and interventions aimed at strengthening cohesion within the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political observers say the development underscores the party’s strategy to reduce internal contestation and present a united front in Kaduna State ahead of the polls.