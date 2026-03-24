Kaduna Cleric Counters Peter Obi, Says Arrest Report False

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Ahmad Umar, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has refuted claims that he was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a recent visit by Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate.

In a Tuesday post on his X page, Obi alleged that Umar was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna last Sunday.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain described the alleged arrest as a troubling sign of democratic backsliding, warning of increasing threats to freedom of speech and political expression.

“I have just been made aware… that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me,” Obi wrote, though he did not specify which security agency was responsible.

However, in a viral video that circulated hours after Obi’s post, Umar refuted the claim, insisting he was neither detained nor mistreated. The cleric said he was only invited for questioning and had since been released.

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“I am speaking today to correct a false report being circulated in some quarters. I was not detained by the DSS,” he said.

“I was invited for questioning. I cooperated fully and I was released. I am free. I am safe. And I am well.”

Umar also called on his supporters and residents of the state to remain calm and law-abiding, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace. “No one should take the law into his hands. No one should create disorder in the name of loyalty,” he said.

He further urged citizens to channel any dissatisfaction with the political system through democratic means, encouraging voter participation.

“The answer is very simple: register, vote, and choose better leadership when the time comes,” he added.

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The clarification comes amid rising tensions in Kaduna over political visits and perceived government crackdowns, as citizens and political stakeholders continue to debate the balance between security and democratic freedoms.