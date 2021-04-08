Kaduna College Abduction: Bandits Free 5 More Students

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Captors of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, appear to have adopted a sequential pattern of releasing their victims as five more students were freed on Thursday.

The development comes 72 hours after the bandits freed five of the abductees, taking the total of released students to 10.

Parents of the students confirmed to newsmen that their children had been received by operatives of the state’s police command and were likely to be on their way to the hospital for medical check-ups.

Recall that the first set of released students were handed over to their parents by the state government on Wednesday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while presenting the students to their parents, disclosed their names to include Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habandakkuk and Amina Yusuf Maryam Danladi.

The recent release leaves 29 students in the captors’ den in the last 4 weeks.