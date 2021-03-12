Kaduna College Attack: 30 Female Students Confirmed Missing

34 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than 30 female students have been abducted by unknown gunmen during an attack on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Aruwan also said about 180 students were rescued by the Nigerian Army, following the attack.

According to the commissioner, the institution was attacked at about 11:30 pm on Thursday by armed bandits.

The bandits who were said to be in large number had attacked the institution at around 11:30 pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

He disclosed that the assailants broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. “They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility”. He said.

The College is located opposite premier military university, The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The statement read: “The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

“Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

“Pictures of some of the rescued persons, and the broken perimeter fence, are attached to this update”.

A combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are said to be conducting an operation to track the missing students.

The latest incident adds to the long list of mass kidnapping of schoolchildren, especially in northern Nigerian states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe and Niger.