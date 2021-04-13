Kaduna: El-Rufai Invited Me To Pray For Him – Pastor Adeboye

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed why he met Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday.

Adeboye explained in a Facebook post that he was at the Kaduna Government House on the request of El-rufai, who, according to him, sought prayers from him regarding the happenings in the state.

He added that he earlier visited his church members who were abducted by kidnappers in the state.

THE WHISTLER had reported on April 8 that eight members of RCCG kidnapped in the State were released by their abductors.

Adeboye said he found them hale and hearty, while praying that Kaduna, which has increasingly witnessed abductions and attacks in recent times, be peaceful.

“Earlier today, I decided to go out of my schedule to see my Children who God delivered from the den of the kidnappers while they were on their way to the venue of the Lets Go Fishing Exercise. To the Glory of God, they are Hale and Hearty.

“Before leaving, The Governor appealed to me to visit the State house in Kaduna to pray for the state, its people and its leadership for peace and protection after laying hands on my Children who were sick. It is my prayer that the peace of and kingdom of God will be established in Kaduna State and our nation Nigeria and all locations where the children of God are across the world in JESUS name (AMEN),” he stated.