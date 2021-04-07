Kaduna: Female Anglican Church Members Kidnapped As 8 Killed, 4 Injured In Fresh Attacks

60 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than eight persons have been killed in separate attacks by bandits in Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said four persons were also injured in the attacks that happened on Tuesday.

These come as four female members of the Anglican Church at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA were also reportedly kidnapped

In one of the attacks in the state, Aruwan said “armed bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA, and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood”, killing five persons including the driver.

The statement also revealed that three persons were injured in this attack and are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

In another attack, the commissioner noted that armed bandits “barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road at the Doka axis of Kajuru LGA and shot at a truck, killing the driver.

“Any further details received on casualties will be communicated to the citizenry”.

Similarly, in Kachia LGA, armed bandits invaded a herder’s settlement in Inlowo village, and “killed one Ibrahim Alhaji Haruna, before carting away 180 cows”.

Also, the bandits had invaded Akilbu village in the same Kachia LGA, shot at a vehicle and injured two persons, Mansur Ibrahim and Muhammadu Aminu.

“Mansur Ibrahim later died in hospital while Muhammadu Aminu continues to receive treatment,” Aruwan said.

“The security agencies are presently conducting operations at identified locations in the general area. The government will make details public on the receipt of operational feedback,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, The Punch reports that the State’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed abduction of the four female members of the Anglican Church, saying the captors were demanding the sum of N100m ransom.

The abductees were kidnapped at Kasuwan Magani, also along the Kaduna-Kachia road. The incident comes 12 days after their counterparts from the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted on the same road.

The Commissioner, however, did not mention the abductions in his statement.

The state, in the last three weeks, has been under attacks from suspected bandits.

While the state government has insisted that it would neither dialogue nor negotiate with bandits.