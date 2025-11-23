Kaduna Gives El-Rufai One-Week To Prove N1bn Bandits’ Payment Or Face Lawsuit

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Says Allegation Reckless

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed as false and politically motivated the claim by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai that the administration of Governor Uba Sani paid ₦1bn to bandits.

The government, in a strongly worded statement on Sunday, issued a one-week ultimatum to the former governor to either provide evidence or publicly retract the allegation or face legal action.

THE WHISTLER online reports that El-Rufai had, during a recent appearance on Channels Television, alleged that the state government paid bandits as part of security engagements.

But reacting, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu’aibu (SAN), described the claim as “reckless, baseless and deliberately misleading.”

The statement criticised the former governor for “recklessly weaponizing a sensitive security issue for political grandstanding,” noting that such conduct falls below the standard expected of a former leader who once held the highest office in the state.

Advertisement

Consequently, the government demanded that El-Rufai retract his statement and issue an unreserved apology within one week, warning that failure to do so would compel the State to initiate legal action “to safeguard public order and institutional integrity.”

The government reiterated that Governor Uba Sani has never authorised, negotiated, or paid any money to criminal groups. According to the Commissioner, the Governor has repeatedly made this position clear in interviews, press briefings, and stakeholder engagements, stressing: “Not one naira. Not one kobo.”

The statement further noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) previously dismissed similar claims by El-Rufai as unfounded and inconsistent with Nigeria’s national security practices. ONSA had affirmed that neither the Federal Government nor state governments engage in ransom payments to criminal elements.

Highlighting its security strategy, the Kaduna State Government stated that the administration is implementing a community-focused approach anchored on strengthened military operations, deeper engagement with legitimate community leaders, and improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. “The State engages communities, not bandits,” it said.

Grassroots groups, including the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance—who experienced some of the most severe security challenges during El-Rufai’s tenure—have publicly refuted his claims, describing them as misleading and untrue.

Advertisement

The statement also referenced past accusations made by senior members of El-Rufai’s own administration alleging that he used public funds to appease certain groups. This, the government said, makes his current allegations “deeply paradoxical.”

Since taking office, Governor Sani has prioritised stabilising vulnerable communities, reopening schools, markets, and farmlands, and rebuilding trust among previously fractured groups. The government urged former officials to show restraint and support ongoing efforts to consolidate peace.

The statement challenged El-Rufai to present any credible evidence—such as bank records, internal memos, or security documents—if he possesses any. It noted that similar allegations he made in September 2025 were never supported by proof.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and responsible security governance, the Kaduna State Government said it will not be distracted by “the politics of bitterness, fear mongering, or orchestrated falsehoods.” ENDS