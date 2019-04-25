Advertisement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has filed his response to a petition challenging his victory at the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Isa Ashiru, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, had petitioned the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal over El-Rufai’s alleged rigging of the poll.

Ashiru named Governor El-Rufai and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as respondents in the petition.

The PDP candidate claimed that the election was marred with massive rigging in several polling units across the state, hence asked the tribunal to void El-Rufai’s victory and declare him winner.

But Hussani Gumi, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Election Petitions Committee who filed the response on behalf of El-Rufai, expressed confidence that the governor will come out victorious at the tribunal.

Gumi, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday, dismissed Ashiru’s claim that the APC rigged the Kaduna governorship election.