Kaduna Govt Confirms Killing Of 32 Villagers, Debunks Report Of Helicopter Attack By Terrorists

Kaduna State Government has debunked the report of an aerial attack by terrorists on three communities of Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) where no fewer than 32 people were reportedly killed.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Thursday described the viral report by some media organisation, (not THE WHISTLER) as “insensitive” and “unverified”.

Earlier, reports that terrorists had attacked five communities in Kajuru LGA and had also used a helicopter to shoot indiscriminately at locals, circulated the internet.

But Aruwan, reacting to the incident said it occurred on Sunday, but in three communities including Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Ungwan Maikori in Kajuru LGA.

He clarified that the said helicopter belonged to the Air Force “under Operation Whirl Punch”, and it was dispatched to the area after the perpetrators attacked the first two locations and killed 31 citizens.

The statement read partly: “They then headed into Ungwan Maikori, where they killed one person and burnt some houses.

“An Air Force helicopter (under Operation Whirl Punch) dispatched to the area, had earlier scanned the first two locations and sighted burnt houses and properties on fire.

“The helicopter intercepted the bandits at the last location (Ungwan Maikori) and engaged them as they retreated, before the arrival of ground troops to the general area.

“It was the arrival of the air asset which deterred the bandits from further attacks on the citizens in the village after the bandits had already killed one local and burnt several houses.

“The story that a helicopter provided air support to the bandits against the locals, is therefore an untrue account.”

The state government further noted that the insensitive report hurt national security, law and order.

“Eyewitnesses to the peddled report of a helicopter aiding bandits in the killing of innocent citizens are invited to present their accounts to the government backed by incontrovertible facts,” the statement said.

The casualties were, however, revealed to include: Ahmadu Musa; Audu Dandaura; Akilu Laya; David Wasika; Hajatu Buhari; Nashon Buhari; Iliya Yaki; Javan Mairabo; Jackson Adamu; Nasco Victor; Dutse Gwamna; Joshua Amadi; Gona Isah; Douglas Yakubu; Phineas Joel; Tanimu Umaru; Abody Iliya; Wanzami Halidu; Dogo Aweh; Sunday Shittu; Rejoice Audu; Jedidiah Ayawa; Jinkai Pius; Rebecca Ayafa; Ishaya John; Audu Danladi; Jibo Sule; Yakubu Garba; Williams Danbaba; Maikasa Kufana; Augustine Bahago and Mamiya Maikori.

Aruwan said that all security agencies working in the general area deserve commendation and motivation, rather than demoralizing allegations.

“In the last 72 hours, security forces have conducted vigorous operations in the same general area, and are on the trail of a wounded notable terrorist,” the statement read.