Kaduna Gov’t Extends Okada Ban, Other Security Measures Indefinitely

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

The Kaduna State Government has extended the ban on commercial motorcycles as well as other security measures in the state indefinitely.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the killing of 14 persons in parts of the state by suspected bandits within the space of four days.

Aruwan, in the statement, said the ban on commercial motorcycles and the restriction of tricycle movement at nighttime will remain until further notice.

He said tricycle movement will be restricted from 7 pm to 6 am in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aruwan confirmed that bandits had invaded Sabon Birnin village in Igabi LGA of the state, and killed seven members of the same family.

The incident had reportedly caused residents to flee the community for fear of a reoccurrence.

Two days ago, no fewer than seven people were confirmed killed by the government after bandits attacked residents of Igabi, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The Kaduna State Government continues to empathize with citizens over difficulties which these measures may engender, and implores all residents to comply fully with these measures in the wider interest of general security,” the statement read.

