Kaduna Imams To El-Rufai: Tuition Fee Increment Bereft Of Logic

The Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulama has called on the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government to shelve its planned kike of tuition fee paid by students of Kaduna State University (KASU).

The council made the appeal in a statement signed by its Chairman, Shaykh Ibrahim Nakaka, on Monday in Kaduna.

The council urged the state government and the management of KASU to consider the hardship currently being faced by parents and shelve the plan.

“It’s difficult to comprehend any logic behind the intended increment in the present circumstances, bearing in mind that most parents are yet to recover from the effects of the lockdown.

The council noted that apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of Kaduna Urban Renewal Project and mass sack of workers had placed additional burden on parents.

It, therefore, advised the university management and state government to be careful and avoid making any decision that would endanger the future of the youths in the state.

According to the council, any increment in the fees at this crucial time will only force students to drop out of school and consequently aid criminality and disorderliness in the state.

“Particularly now that the state is being faced with series of insecurity challenges,” it said.