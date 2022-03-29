Kaduna LGA Chairman Reveals El-Rufai’s Initial Reaction To Train Bombing

Bashir Suleiman-Zuntu, the Chairman of Kubau Local Government Area, has described the mood at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, following Monday night’s bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks by terrorists.

The train, which departed Abuja at 6 pm and was expected in Kaduna at 8 pm, came under attack between the Katari and Rijana communities in the state.

Suleiman-Zuntu shared Governor El-Rufai’s initial reaction to the incident in a tweet on Tuesday.

“This morning we greeted H.E Mal. Nasiru at the residence, the usual “morning your Excellency” he didn’t say a word not even to his ADC. His eyes were red, you could tell his heart is broken…” the LGA boss said.

This morning we greeted H.E Mal. Nasiru at the residence, the usual “morning your Excellency” he didn’t say a word not even to his ADC. His eyes were red, you could tell his heart is broken. This too shall pass 🙏 — Bashir Suleiman-Zuntu (@BashirSZuntu) March 29, 2022

The attack came about 48hours after suspected terrorists reportedly the Kaduna Airport, killing an aviation worker and leaving others injured.

Following the attacks, two airlines – Azman Air and Air Peace – announced the suspension of their flights into Kaduna.