Kaduna Man Abducts, Kills Six-Year-Old Cousin

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested one AbdulAzeez Idris, a resident of the ancient city of Zaria, who allegedly abducted and killed his six-year-old cousin, Aisha Dahiru.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, the deceased was said to have been kidnapped while on her way to Islamiya (Qur’anic) school.

Hassan disclosed that the deceased was killed after being recognized by the cousin while being held hostage.

This was despite the abductee collecting a N8 million ransom through an unknown caller, according to the Police spokesman

Hassan, who said the incident happened on February 12, 2024, said the case has since been referred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of SCID Kaduna, after the victim’s father, Saidu Dahiru, lodged the complaint.

The police chief in a statement, said,

“on February 12, 2024, at about 1 00 hrs, Mr. Saidu Dahiru, father of the victim a resident of Angwan Juma’a, Zaria, reported to the Zaria City police station that his daughter, Aisha Saidu, a six-year-old female, went missing on her way to Islamiyya school.

“According to Mr. Dahiru, Aisha was allegedly abducted by her cousin, Abdulazeez Idris, also residing in Angwan Juma’a, Zaria. Following her disappearance, Dahiru received a phone call from an unknown individual, later identified as the perpetrator, demanding a ransom of ₦8,000,000 (eight million naira) for her safe return.

“The case was transferred to the Anti Kidnapping Unit of SCID, Kaduna, where they traced and arrested the perpetrator, identified as Abdulazeez Idris, in Makarfi Local Government.

“The suspect confessed to the heinous crime, admitting to slaying the innocent child by brutally slashing her neck with a razor blade on the account that she recognized him and then went on to dispose her lifeless body in a well.”

The police spokesman quoted the State Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali as assuring members of the public that the case would be diligently investigated so as to ensure that justice was served for Aisha Saidu and her grieving family.

According to Hassan, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.