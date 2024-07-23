Kaduna Mechanic Jailed For Stealing Gearbox

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old mechanic, Timothy Francis, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing a truck gearbox belonging to a company (Viclex Nigeria Limited).

Delivering judgment, the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, held that he convicted and sentenced the accused based on his guilty plea to the offence.

“The court having found the convict guilty of the offence, in line with his plea for mercy, a first-time offender who did not waste the time and resources of the court.

“Timothy Francis is hereby sentenced to 10 months imprisonment with an option to pay N20, 000 fine, ” the magistrate said.

The magistrate however ordered that the convict pay a compensation of N420, 000 to the complainant.

He said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in any criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the convict was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on stealing.

Leo said that on July 19, at about 12.00 pm, the complainant Kingsley Ikechukwu of Viclex Nigeria Limited Kaduna, reported the matter at Gabasawa police station.

According to Leo, the accused was given an IVECO truck for repair and service but in the process, he stole its gearbox valued at N420, 000.

“During police investigation, the accused confessed to have sold the stolen item to Gimba Innocent, now at large,” he added.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.