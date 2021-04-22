KADUNA: Nurses Kidnapped 24hrs After Greenfield University Abduction

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Barely 24 hours after scores of students were kidnapped from the Greenfield University, Kaduna, unknown gunmen have again abducted two nurses in the state.

The health workers were said to be staff of the Idon General Hospital in Kajuru Local Government Area, situated less than a kilometre from a police checkpoint along the Kaduna-Kachia road in Idon.

Confirming the fresh incident, the Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, said the armed men reportedly stormed the clinic through the fence with sophisticated weapons. He said they shot sporadically within the precinct of the hospital.

Caino identified the victims as Afiniky Bako and Grace Inkut, noting that the duo was on night duty when the attack happened, Channels Television report.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s abduction of the university students took place along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, around Chikun LGA. An employee of the university was killed.