Kaduna PDP Aspirant, Waziri Vows To Unite Party Members Ahead 2027 Elections

In a move aimed at repositioning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Hon. Ashafa Waziri has declared his intention to contest for the position of state chairman in the forthcoming 2024 state congress.

Waziri, a seasoned politician, made his declaration at a press briefing held at Kaduna council secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna on Wednesday where he vowed to unite the party members and restore its past glory ahead of 2027 elections.

He attributed the party’s decline since 2015 to internal crises and promised to provide competent leadership, fairness, justice, and accountability if elected as the next chairman of the party in the state.

With his eyes set on the 2027 elections, Waziri vowed to mobilise forces across the state to ensure victory for the PDP.

He also called on more party members to show interest and contest for party positions, stressing the need for unity and cooperation in the party.

The aspirant who was saddened with recent defection of prominent members of the party in state to the All Progressives Congress in the state, also vowed to ensure that he wooed those that had left the party and even recruited more members into the party.

He assured that he was independent and was not sponsored by any person or group, pointing out that he has garnered enough strength and experience to be the game changer when he becomes the state chairman of the PDP.

Waziri said, “I want to work towards proper groundwork for the 2027 elections, God willing and sparing our lives amongst the living.

“I have what it takes to mobilise the needed forces across the state to ensure victory for the PDP in 2027.

“We did well in 2023, we won all the three senatorial seats, won house of representatives seats, and house of assembly seats, but the margin of votes reduced by over 150,000 votes in the gubernatorial elections, from the votes we got from the presidential elections.

“I can assure you that, with the power of the Almighty God, and the full support of our teeming supporters, the PDP will bounce back stronger to rescue Nigeria from its present predicament.

“With the good, and purposeful leadership, I will provide, and with the support and full cooperation of all our members, we would rebuild and stabilise this party God willing.

“My leadership will be anchored on justice, fairness, equity, accountability, inclusiveness, and transparency.”

According to him, “my ultimate goal is to unite the party, recruit new members, and work towards the victory for our party in 2027, not only in Kaduna state but Nigeria as a whole.

“I am prepared to work with the various interest groups residing in the party. Under my chairmanship, PDP would not only find a new identity but reclaim its lost glory and salvage Kaduna state.

“We are one big happy family, representing the greatest hopes and aspirations of most Nigerians.

“The more the merrier and to allow party faithfuls the variety of choices to choose the best amongst us. We must unite and work together.”