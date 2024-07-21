Kaduna PDP Chairmanship Race: Sarki Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A chairmanship hopeful in Kaduna State, Comrade Danjuma Bello-Sarki has promised to lead the People’s Democratic Party to PDP to victory in the 2027 elections if elected as the state chairman.

Addressing a large crowd of party members and supporters, Bello-Sarki emphasised his commitment to legitimately ensuring the PDP’s success, sending the governing All Progressive Congress government out of office, come 2027.

He highlighted his extensive experience and knowledge gained from various positions held within the party, assuring supporters that he would not let them down if given the mandate.

The chairmanship hopeful urged party members to actively participate in the forthcoming congresses, electing trustworthy and visionary leaders from the ward to the state levels.

Bello-Sarki said, “Today is the meeting of brothers and sisters. You know, before I joined the race to contest the chairmanship in Kaduna state, young people(youth)were the first set of people who came together and called on me to come and contest.

“Based on their call, I went round to confer with our elders and leaders to seek their support and know whether it’s right for me to contest and I got the nod and from there I went ahead to declare at my ward, local government and senatorial district offices of the party.

“So, I deem it fit and appropriate that I should return to the same constituency, that is the young people, to tell them that I have totally and completely accepted that call they made to join the race. And that I have heeded to their call and by the grace of God, I will not disappoint them.

“That the confidence they reposed in me, I am going to see them through and when I become the chairman of the PDP in Kaduna State, they will not be disappoint rather I will lead the young people to go to their polling units, wards, local governments levels and mobilise people en-mass who will cast their votes for the candidates of the PDP from Governorship to the House of Assembly as well as the presidential elections and when we win, nobody will be able to rig us out the way they did in 2019 and 2023.

“I have come to inform the youth that I am ready to lead the battle come 2027 when elected the chairman of the PDP.”

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a consultative meeting with members of the PDP Youth Wing in Kaduna on Sunday, Bello-Sarki also vowed to unify the party in the state, stating that he was saddened by the exit of members due to lack of unity among leaders.

He revealed that his campaign was focused on reconciling aggrieved members and promoting unity, stressing that he will listen to all members and address their grievances.

He expressed optimism that a united PDP can achieve victory in the 2027 elections.

“I want to say that it is sad that our members are leaving the party. They have been leaving the party even before now but you know that is one of the things that I am coming into the party to correct. That’s why in my campaign posters you will see that I am the unifier.

“One of the reasons that they left was the lack of unity among some of the leaders of the party. Believe me when I become the chairman of the people, I will be able to lead and unite the party so that we will be able to sit down with all aggrieved members to see how we can reconcile,” he said.

Speakers at the event, including Waziri Ashafa, a fellow chairmanship aspirant, pledged their support for Sarki’s candidacy, emphasising on the need for politics without bitterness and slander.

Waziri expressed his friendship with Sarki and prayed for the best candidate to emerge.

The event also saw members from other political parties declare their intention to return to the PDP due to Sarki’s candidacy, signalling a potential boost for the party in the upcoming elections.