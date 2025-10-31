Kaduna Rep Dumps PDP For APC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rep. Daniel Amos (PDP-Kaduna) on Friday announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amos represents the Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency.

Amos made this known while addressing newsmen in Kafanchan, shortly after tendering his resignation letter to the PDP.

The lawmaker, who chairs the Committee on House Services, explained that his decision to join the APC was informed by the need to align with the centre to attract more developments to his constituency.

“President Bola Tinubu has shown from day one that he is a true leader who recognises us as a people.

“He has given us the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia and the Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan, which made our decision an easy one.

Advertisement

“These are clear signs that if Southern Kaduna supports Tinubu in 2027, the region will benefit even more,” Amos said.

He cited the internal party conflict within the PDP as another reason for his defection, adding that his decision followed wide consultation with his constituents.

“We looked at the crisis in the PDP and decided to look for an alternative platform in the interest of our people.

“I can confirm that we have gotten the agreement of our people to move to the APC so we can better their lives.

“I believe that what we are doing is not only divine but something that all of us as a people will gather some day and thank God for the wisdom to take this decision at this time,” he added.

Advertisement

On whether he received assurances before joining his new party, the lawmaker answered in the affirmative.

“It is true that we were promised that when we join the government at the centre, both at the state and federal level, our zone will get its fair share of resources,” he stated

Amos reiterated his commitment to prioritising the welfare and interests of his constituents over and above all political considerations.

Amos, along with other high-profile PDP defectors from Southern Kaduna, will be formally received into the APC by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gov. Uba Sani, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajjudeen Abbas at a grand ceremony in Kafanchan on Saturday.