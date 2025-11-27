Kaduna Schools Shut Down Over Alleged Bandits’ Threats

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Public secondary and primary schools across Kaduna State have abruptly shut down following alleged security threats issued by armed bandits, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

Although the Kaduna State Government had yet to release any official statement as of Thursday night, multiple teachers and school administrators confirmed that some schools reportedly received written threat letters from suspected bandits, prompting an urgent decision to end the academic term ahead of schedule.

The sudden closure triggered confusion among parents, pupils and education stakeholders, with many schools rushing first-term examinations and directing students to vacate immediately.

At the Federal Government College, Kaduna, parents were notified through the school’s Parents and Teachers Association WhatsApp platform.

A circular signed by the PTA Secretary but posted on the platform by its Chairman, Mr Abdul Audu, stated that the institution was acting in line with a directive said to have originated from state authorities regarding boarding schools.

The circular read, “Good afternoon, House. This is to inform you that the school has been directed to close in compliance with the Kaduna State stance that all boarding schools in the state should close. So, as of 4 pm, parents who can should come and pick up their wards today. Thank you for your usual understanding.”

Advertisement

Parents who spoke with THE WHISTLER said the message caused widespread panic, with many abandoning their daily activities to pick up their children.

A mother who asked not to be named said, “Once I saw the message, I rushed down. With what has happened in previous years, nobody wants to take chances again.”

A senior teacher in one of the affected schools revealed that the threat letters forced management to drastically alter the timetable.

“We were supposed to start the first-term examination on Wednesday, November 26, and finish the following Wednesday,” he said.

“But we had to rush everything within four days. The school was originally scheduled to close officially on December 11, 2025.”

Advertisement

He added that teachers were under pressure to revise exam scripts and administer multiple papers daily.

Another teacher said, “It has been chaotic. We are doing everything quickly because everyone is afraid. The children themselves are frightened.”

The absence of an official statement from the Ministry of Education or security agencies appeared to worsen anxiety.

A teacher in Kaduna North told THE WHISTLER, “If there is a real threat, the government should communicate clearly. If there isn’t, they should also say so. The silence is what is causing fear.”

Parents also expressed frustration over the lack of transparency. “We deserve to know what is going on,” a father in Barnawa said. “You don’t just shut schools without explaining why.”

The development comes amid renewed concerns over school safety in northern Nigeria, where kidnapping-for-ransom has remained a major threat. Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger states have witnessed several mass abductions of students in recent years.

Advertisement

Security experts say anonymous letters from criminal gangs are typically treated seriously. A retired security officer told THE WHISTLER, “When bandits circulate threats—real or fake—you don’t gamble with children’s lives. Closing schools is the usual preventive measure.”

With schools now closed indefinitely, parents and pupils remain anxious, waiting for the government to clarify the nature of the threats and announce when it will be safe for learning to resume.