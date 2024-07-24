Kaduna Senator Lambasts Group Over Recall Threat

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says KPTA’s 14-Day Ultimatum Laughable

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party or PDP, Lawal Adamu Usman, on Wednesday, lashed out at a group called Kaduna Peace and Tranquility Forum over a threat to mobilise for his recall from the National Assembly for alleged non-performance.

Fondly called: Senator LA’ by his constituents and teeming supporters in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Usman, also deplored the purported 14-day ultimatum issued to him by the amorphous group to account for his stewardship since his election.

The lawmaker in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Segun Olatunji in Kaduna on Wednesday, described the outbursts of the KPTF as the ranting of a discomfited group of meddlesome interlopers seeking to misinform unsuspecting members of the public for the selfish political gains of their masterminds and sponsors.

He enjoined the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District and the general public in Kaduna State not to be deceived by the gibberish being churned out by the KPTF as it lacked any iota of truth.

He also stated that the threat by the group to mobilise for his recall from the National Assembly does not cut any ice with him, urging the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District to remain calm, disregard the threat and treat the KPTF’s ranting with the disdain it deserves.

The lawmaker noted that it is needless to remind the amorphous group as the KPTF and their ilk that being the

Senate Committee Chairman on Education (Basic and Secondary) and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Matters is no child’s play, as such Committees of national importance are not for the lazy and weak-minded politicians like the sponsors of their group.

The statement partly read, “No one should be surprised by the outbursts of this group. They are not to be taken seriously as far as we’re concerned. When people wake up from the wrong side of their bed, they’re bound to still be groggy and not know when they talk bunkum and misfire.

“The puerile threat by KPTF during their recent press conference to mobilise for the recall of the Distinguished Senator for alleged “failure to stand up and speak on development issues,” if he fails after a 14-day ultimatum to give an account of his stewardship, smacks of a dress rehearsal for a light-hearted comedy of errors show.

“The unconscionable and uninformed outbursts of the KPTF are a good testament to their crass ignorance about Senator LA’s contributions at the National Assembly. KPTF needs some good tutoring and education to be purged of its unabashed ignorance.

“Many people know their warped story isn’t unusual. Their latest outburst is a diseased symptom of the bad and rotten politicking of their sponsors.

“For the information of the KPTF and their sponsors, Senator LA has, from Day One, made a ‘down payment’ on change with the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District through his campaign manifesto, which convinced the electorate to freely and magnanimously give him their mandate at the polls in the 2023 general elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator LA believes in serious change rather than a hopeless gimmick. He believes in grip and not drift.

“Right from the run-up to the 2023 elections, he had rolled up his sleeves for the big task ahead. And since his election into the National Assembly, he has continuously been doing the hard graft, working his fingers to the bones, so to say, all in the corporate interests of the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“Only the blind will deny the obvious and concrete fact that Senator LA’s tenure, in the past one year, has been defined by a strong and unprecedented commitment to Education, infrastructural development, economic empowerment and delivery of sundry dividends of democracy to his constituents and others.

“His comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District and even beyond is nonpareil and unprecedented.”

The lawmaker has also since fulfilled his earlier promise to pay tuition fees of indigent students across the state by giving the sum of between N100,000 and N150,000 to over 200 students in the Humanities and Sciences, respectively, having announced the setting aside of an additional N250million for settling tuition fees of hundreds of students of tertiary institutions in his constituency.

The statement further noted that Senator LA’s exploits in securing the release of the recent Kuriga kidnap victims and his efforts in interfacing with President Bola Tinubu on the matter are well noted and regularly draw thunderous applause for the lawmaker whenever he appears in public.

The statement however noted that the KPTF, from its ranting, has left no one in doubt that it lacks the requisite mental capacity to assess the Distinguished Senator Lawal Adamu Usman’s performance in the National Assembly in the past year.

It stated, “It is laughable that such a group with very shallow knowledge and abysmally low information about the activities of the Distinguished Senator could insult the public space with their crass ignorance about issues regarding the performance of the most popular National Assembly member from Kaduna State.

“The KPTF’s gibberish submission on the performance of the Distinguished Senator LA exposes its purveyors as people lacking the least cognitive capacity to make any assessment of the lawmaker being constantly applauded beyond the confines of his senatorial district.

“We know those beating the drums producing this incoherent and shameful rhythm being shamelessly danced to in the public by these meddlesome interlopers, KPTF, are hiding behind a veil. They shall soon be exposed and disgraced, Insha Allah!”