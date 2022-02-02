KADUNA: Terrorists Abducted 3,348 Residents, Killed 1,192 In 2021 – Report

A recent report by the Kaduna State Government revealed that no fewer than 3,348 people were abducted and 1,192 people killed in the state in 2021.

The information was contained in the security situation report presented by the state Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, to the state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday.

The report also revealed that among those that were killed, 1,038 were men, 104 were women and 50 were minors.

The security situation reports from January to December 2021 also disclosed that Kaduna Central Senatorial District recorded 720 deaths from banditry, communal clashes, violence attacks and reprisal attacks.

The Southern Kaduna Senatorial District accounted for 406 deaths following communal clashes alongside banditry.

Giving his remarks, El-Rufai noted that an average of nine persons were kidnapped daily by bandits across the state in 2021.

He said the number of persons killed in 2021 had increased by 255, compared to those killed by bandits and criminals in 2020 despite the efforts put in place to bring insecurity to a halt in the state.

He appealed to the federal government to “create a Theatre Command similar to the situation in the North-East to confront the insurgency that has clearly emerged in five states of the North-West and Niger State with continuous and contiguous forest ranges”.

According to him, this will “enable holistic approach to counter-insurgent operations across the six affected states and enhanced coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the SSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents”.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 32 people were killed in January 2022 alone by members of terrorist groups and due to communal clashes.

A total of 10 terrorists were killed within the same period.