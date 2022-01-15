KADUNA: Terrorists Disrupt Wedding Party, Kill Four Guests

No fewer than four guests were killed after terrorists invaded a wedding ceremony on Saturday in Kaduna State.

This was revealed in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The terrorists reportedly stormed the ceremony held at Diko village in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of state, shooting sporadically.

Aruwan identified the deceased as Malam Ibrahim, Saidu Haruna, Abdulkadir Adamu and Nababa Ahmad, all male.

In another incident, terrorists killed one Kankomi Maikarfi in the Sabon Garin Kufana, Kajuru LGA of the state, bringing the total number of deaths to five.

The incidents came 11 days after the state government extended the ban on commercial motorcycles and restriction on movement of tricycles from 7 pm to 6 am in some areas of the state as well as the ban on bearing of dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three terrorists during patrols along the Telele-Sabon Gida road in Chikun LGA.

The commissioner said the troops had laid ambushed against terrorists, noting that “As expected, the outlaws approached the troops’ position, and entered the killing range, after which they were vigorously engaged.

“The criminals returned fire but were overpowered by the troops after a brief firefight. Three terrorists were neutralized in the exchange,” Aruwan noted.

The troops recovered three AK47 rifles, three AK47 magazines, two motorcycles and two mobile phones.

Five days ago, troops of the Nigerian Army had killed five terrorists during a clearance patrol at the Giwa LGA, following intelligence of terrorists’ movement around Fatika town.

The recent events brought the total number of reported deaths since 2022 to 19, while a total of eight terrorists were killed in the last 10 days.