Kaduna Train Attack: FG Bows To Pressure From Victims Family, Suspends Train Resumption Indefinitely 

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the resumption of train service scheduled for May 23, 2022.

The decision follows pressure from families of victims of the attack which took place on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28.

The attack had led to death of nine passengers, while 61 where abducted by suspected terrorists.

The Corporation had earlier announced Monday, May 23 for the resumption of the train service.

But the relatives had insisted that trains along that route should be kept out of use pending when the abducted passengers are released.

They had said, “Abuja-Kaduna Train Service should not resume until the first prayer is met, and adequate security measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of prospective passengers. This position aligns with the prayers of the majority of Nigerians.”

The NRC spokesman, Mr. Mahmud Yakub, said on Friday that the date has been postponed indefinitely, adding that a new date would be announced soon.

The NRC said it “will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the federal government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.

“In same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage.

“We therefore appeal, particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the Security Agencies as the federal government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest.

“The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support.”